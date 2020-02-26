Home States Karnataka

67 politicos, just 4 from film industry: BIFFes guest list under fire

Preparations under way for the inauguration of BIFFes 2020 at Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The inauguration of the annual Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) on Wednesday seems more like a political event than a celebration of cinema, going by the guest list. It has the names of 67 politicians, but only four from the film industry.

Politicians, including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, two Union Ministers DV Sadananda Gowda and Nirmala Sitharaman, Deputy CMs Dr CN Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Savadi, have been invited, along with MLAs, MPs, MLCs and opposition party leaders. Representing the film fraternity are Kannada actor Yash, Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, musician Sonu Nigam and actress and former MP Jayapradha. 

A Kannada film director, under condition of anonymity, said, “Kannada cinema is popular internationally, and many of our movies are screened in foreign countries. It is unfortunate that our own government does not recognise us. There are many senior and well-known artistes from Kannada cinema, including Anant Nag, Dwarakish and B Saroja Devi, who have contributed to the world of film. But none of them find any mention on the invitation. We are aware that the event is sponsored by the government, but that does not mean it is a political event,’’ he said. 

Meanwhile, Kannada Development Authority chairman, director and actor T S Nagabharana has written to the chairperson of the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy asking as to why there is no Kannada on the BIFFes 2020 website. “This is a violation of government orders. The festival is conducted with the taxpayers’ money, who are mainly Kannadigas,” he said.

