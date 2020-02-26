Home States Karnataka

AAP will win 100 seats in BBMP, or none at all: Prithvi Reddy

We also promise free health insurance, as in many cases, entire life savings of a family get wiped out during health emergencies.

Published: 26th February 2020 06:11 AM

Prithvi Reddy, AAP state convenor | Saptarshi Mukherjee

By  bansy kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Aam Aadmi Party should win 100 seats out of 198 in the upcoming BBMP polls, or nothing at all,’’ said party state convener Prithvi Reddy on Tuesday. Reddy, who spoke to The New Indian Express, said that AAP, which had over one lakh total cadre in 2011-12 in Bengaluru and other parts of the state, saw its numbers dip as hardcore AAP supporters, like Tejasvi Surya moved from AAP to BJP to become MP Bangalore South, Tanvir Ahmed moved out to emerge as national spokesman of JDS, and Ravi Krishna Reddy, the man who wanted to be CM if AAP came to power, started his his own outfit called Karnataka Rashtra Samiti. The numbers have dwindled to around 25,000 now, as the party did not contest the Assembly elections in 2013 nor the BBMP elections in 2015. But thanks to the stupendous effort in Delhi where the Arvind Kejriwal-led party won 62 out of 70 seats, the party numbers are swelling by about 300 every day.

On AAP’s election campaign depending heavily on freebies to the public, Reddy said, “An average person spends anywhere between Rs 20,000 and 30,000 for school fees on each child every year, which one can save if our government comes to power. With 200 units of power free, citizens can also save around Rs 8,000-10,000 per year.

We also promise free health insurance, as in many cases, entire life savings of a family get wiped out during health emergencies. It has already been demonstrated in Delhi and we will do it in Bengaluru. In Delhi, ordinary government schools are so good that US First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday visited one of these schools, and not the one run by the central government.’’

On Assembly Opposition leader Siddararamaiah’s statement that AAP will not succeed in the state as caste is more important here, Reddy retorted saying, “Caste plays an important role across the country, but good governance is more important.” 

On Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal sitting quiet despite violent clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters, he said, “The Delhi government doesn’t control the police which is unique. Anyway Kejriwal has called an all-party meeting and we are seeking to solve the problem.’’ When pointed out that Kejriwal took to the streets for smaller issues, but has kept quiet now, Reddy said, “We are working very hard to resolve the issue at the earliest.”

