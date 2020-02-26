Home States Karnataka

Davangere mayoral polls: Two officials suspended over blunder

They alleged that both the officials have worked as per the directions of the BJP, and ensured that the saffron party wins both Mayor and Deputy Mayor polls.

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: District election officer Mahantesh Bilagi on Monday suspended electoral registration officer K Nagaraj and deputy registration officer K Jayanna for lapses on their part in drafting the voters’ list -- by including 14 MLCs in the Davanagere city voters list, though they are not local residents. This move comes with regard to the allegations of discrepancies in preparing the voters list for the recently-concluded mayoral elections, where MLCs who voted for BBMP elections were also included in the list here. According to the order, Bilagi stated “officials had not verified the documents provided by the MLCs and included their names in the voters list, which is treated as dereliction of duty, and hence, these officials are kept under suspension”.  

Meanwhile, Congress corporator K Chaman Sab, former chairman of KSIC D Basavaraj and others said in a press release: “Both the deputy commissioner and regional commissioner, in order to save themselves, have passed the buck on lower officials. We will press for the action against the DC and RC in the court, which has slated the enquiry on March 17.”

They alleged that both the officials have worked as per the directions of the BJP, and ensured that the saffron party wins both Mayor and Deputy Mayor polls. They said that the non-resident MLCs were included in the voters list of Davanagere just to win the recently held mayoral elections. They were successful, as the BJP eventually won the elections.

Congress corporator Yashodhamma throws in towel

Davangere: Congress party corporator of Davangere city Corporation Yashodhamma on Monday submitted her resignation to Mayor Ajaykumar B J. She was representing ward 20 in the city corporation. Yashodhamma who had abstained from the recent mayoral elections on February 19, was facing disqualification from the party. The party higher-ups had already moved High Court seeking disqualification of three of its corporators including Yashodhamma. To avoid embarrassment, she is suspected to have stepped down as a corporator.

