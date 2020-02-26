Home States Karnataka

HDK to bank on Prashant Kishor’s Midas touch for next polls

Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that he has already held one round of talks with the the former JDU leader and strategist.

Published: 26th February 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy seems set on reviving party’s fortunes by the next Assembly elections. To help resurrect his party, Kumaraswamy has approached campaign strategist Prashant Kishor, who is much in demand after he guided AAP to a stupendous victory in Delhi.

Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that he has already held one round of talks with the former JDU leader and strategist. Kumaraswamy wants Kishor’s help to revive the JDS and strategise the party’s organisational structure and elections.  “I have spoken to him to organise ourselves politically in the state for the future. I will reveal more details later,” Kumaraswamy told reporters here on Tuesday. 

After facing successive failures in polls and losing the coalition government, the party is now facing the threat of more legislators deserting it. JDS patriarch H D Deve Gowda’s devastating loss in the Tumakuru Lok Sabha constituency, it seems, prodded the party to take corrective measures to remain relevant in the state. 

The speculation over JDS approaching Kishor started when Kumaraswamy’s son and JDS youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy last year. Kishor had also led Jagan’s election campaign that ended in a massive victory for the young leader. Nikhil’s meeting came soon after he received a massive drubbing in the Mandya Lok Sabha seat. It is to be seen whether Kishor’s Midas touch continues and helps Kumarasswamy and his party.

