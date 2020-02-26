‘Left to launch mega anti-CAA campaign’

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury announced here on Tuesday that a nation-wide door-to-door campaign will be launched by the Left parties against CAA, NRC and NPR from March 1 to March 23. Speaking to the media, Yechury said that after the Left campaign, 20 other secular political outfits too will engage in a similar exercise for 45 days, starting April 1.

“How will the Centre implement the controversial Acts when 13 states have decided to oppose them? This not only affects the Muslims, but also the poor, Dalits and other backward communities,” he said. Condemning the violence in New Delhi, he said that the government’s priority should be to restore peace.

“The CAA/NRC have been brought up at a time when the country’s economy is in a crisis. Yet, the government is unwilling to accept the fact,” he said. Alleging that the country is facing the worst rate of unemployment in the past five decades, Yechury said that despite many problems crippling the nation, the government seems unaffected.