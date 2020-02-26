Home States Karnataka

No financial muscle, gyms in Gram Panchayats must wait

Estimated to cost Rs 1,000 cr, proposal under Modi’s Fit India scheme unlikely to get clearance, says Sports Minister Ravi

Published: 26th February 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

The Fit India Movement launch at Vidhana Soudha in August lasy year | SHRIRAM BN

By ANUS H A RAV I
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Sports and Youth Empowerment Ministry’s ambitious plan of making Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Fit India’ a reality is set to hit a roadblock as Karnataka is facing a fund crunch. A proposal to set up one gym per gram panchayat at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore to encourage fitness among rural masses is unlikely to get any allocation in the budget, scheduled to be placed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on March 5.

Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister C T Ravi, who took over the additional charge of the department just two weeks ago, said that the proposal has been made to the Chief Minister but it is unlikely to get a go-ahead. “Estimates for the proposal is Rs 1,000 crore. That is almost eight times the department’s scheduled annual budget,” Ravi said, adding that the proposal was sent even before he took charge of the ministry. Maintaining that the chief minister has responded neither in the negative nor positive on any of the requisitions placed during budget consultation meetings, Ravi said that all three ministries under him — Tourism, Kannada and Culture and Youth Empowerment and Sports — expect an increase in capital outlay as a basic minimum.

While ministers have been told that there will be no cuts in outlays for departments, Ravi pointed out that the Kannada and Culture Ministry suffered a Rs 30 crore cut out of its Rs 150 crore outlay in budget 2019-2020 presented by the previous coalition government already. Any further cuts, the minister worried, will impact day-to-day activities of the department, including salaries of officials. The Kannada and Culture Department is tasked with organising three national- level events -- Dasara, Hampi Utsava and Bengaluru Habba, and nine state-level fests along with 18 district-level utsavas.

Appropriate funds have been sought for the events, ministry officials suggested. Money has also been sought to build Ranga Mandiras in 16 districts that lack them currently. In the run-up to the budget, the Tourism Ministry has asked for funds for the ‘Samrakshana scheme’ that aims to restore heritage monuments with an estimated budget of Rs 100 crore.

The ministry needs another Rs 400 crore for comprehensive development of top 10 tourist destinations out of 319 across the state. Additional grants have been sought to advertise in Kerala, Gujarat and other states. “We require just the capital outlay of Rs 400 crore and a total allocation of Rs 700-800 crore for Tourism and Rs 200 crore capital outlay each for Sports and Kannada and Culture departments. While the total outlay for Tourism is currently Rs 437 crore, the capital head is just about Rs 150-170 crore,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fit India
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp