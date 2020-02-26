Home States Karnataka

Rs 5 crore golden palanquin handed over to Bappanadu temple

Gujjadi Ramadasa Nayak, Director of GSJ, informing about the new golden palanquin said that it was gilded with 11 kg of 22 carat gold.

Published: 26th February 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

The golden palanquin

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Gujjadi Swarna Jewellers, Udupi which has perfected the art of jewellery designs over the last four decades through its fleet of master craftsmen has readied the golden palanquin weighing 11 kg to be used at the famous shrine of undivided DK district - Sri Durga Parameshwari Temple at Bappanadu near Mulki. The golden palanquin was handed over to the temple authorities in Udupi after a ceremonial procession on Tuesday. Gujjadi Prabhakar Nayak, chairperson of GSJ, Gujjadi Ramadasa Nayak, Director of GSJ, Venkatesh, Assistant commissioner of endowment department and others were present on the occasion.

Gujjadi Ramadasa Nayak, Director of GSJ, informing about the new golden palanquin said that it was gilded with 11 kg of 22-carat gold. ‘’All parts are BIS Hallmarked and weight was endorsed by temple authorities. This palanquin was made in 550 days. The market cost of the golden palanquin is Rs 5 crore,” he said. The palanquin was readied at Swarnodyama, which is the fully owned manufacturing unit of Gujjadi Swarna Jewellers and the unit is located at Kelarkalabettu village in Udupi district.

At Swarnodyama, the company got expert artisans of all stages of jewellery to work under one roof and provided them all the required infrastructure needed for different stages in the making of the golden palanquin, which has intricate designs.

Each artisan worked here independently but all were mutually inter-dependent. This is called cluster model of manufacturing. Through this method of making jewelleries, GSJ has been capable of producing full range of jewellery right from a small nosepin to the monumental golden chariot. 

