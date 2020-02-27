Biggies, fans, family to attend birthday boy Yediyurappa’s party on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The man who bent the BJP’s unspoken rule to become Chief Minister past the age limit of 75, BS Yediyurappa, turns 78 years old on Thursday. A host of leaders are expected to gather under one roof on Thursday, keeping political and personal rivalries aside, to celebrate his birthday. From arch-rivals Congress leader Siddaramaiah and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy to party colleague BL Santhosh, National Secretary (Organisation), BJP, a host of political heavyweights are expected to take part in the event. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, DV Sadananda Gowda, Pralhad Joshi, Suresh Angadi, veteran politician S M Krishna, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel will also be present.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

attends a private function in Koppal on

Wednesday | EXPRESS

The release of a coffee table book brought out by The New Indian Express, capturing the life and achievements of Yediyurappa, will be one of the highlights of the event. While his family, supporters and friends have organised a big bash at Palace Grounds to celebrate his personal and political journey, Yediyurappa has appealed for austerity.

CM says no to birthday gifts, bursting crackers

The CM has requested his well-wishers to refrain from presenting bouquets, garlands or gifts or bursting crackers to mark the occasion. Yediyurappa’s birthday comes barely a week ahead of the much-anticipated tabling of the State Budget on March 5. His big challenge in the coming days, though, will be managing the financial crisis that Karnataka is staring at.