Kannada translation of statute for netas: BSY

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: With the Budget session resuming from March 2, all legislators will be provided an opportunity to speak on the Constitution on March 4 and 5, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said here on Wednesday.

In order to facilitate a detailed discussion, the lawmakers are being provided with Kannada copies of the Constitution and they have been requested to go through it, he said. The CM was in Kukanoor of Koppal district on Wednesday for a private event.

This will be for the first time that the Karnataka Assembly will be holding a special session to mark the 70th year of adopting the Constitution. The two-day session will also focus on the intent and speciality of the Constitution to enable the legislators perform better in the Assembly. Though Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri had hoped that the discussion will focus on the Constitution and that the legislators will take part in it, rising above party politics, there are apprehensions that issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens may figure in the debate.

The CM also said preparations are going on in full swing for the presentation of the State Budget for 2020-21 on March 5. Due priority will be accorded to farmers of North Karnataka, including Koppal district, the CM said. Housing minister V Somanna, who also attended the event, told reporters that measures are being taken to achieve targets of all housing schemes in the state by June. The CM has been requested to make a Rs 450 crore budgetary allocation to the housing department for 2020-2021, he said. He said that housing schemes continue to lag behind. Many bogus beneficiaries have availed benefit of schemes meant for the poor and they will be weeded out, the minister said.