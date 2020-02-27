Nimhans training helps Kerala officials counsel COVID-19 victims

Home States Karnataka

BENGALURU: A comprehensive training module on psycho-social counselling, which was imparted by the National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (Nimhans), Bengaluru, to the Kerala government in 2018 for its flood-affected people has come in handy for the southern state in combating the deadly coronavirus. The three patients from Kerala, who had tested positive for COVID-19, have now recovered and have been sent back home. Around 3,000 people in Kerala were quarantined soon after the first case was reported in the state on January 30.   

“It is important to counsel people, who are quarantined, at their homes or in hospitals because of anxiety, stigma and forced isolation. They face social boycott -- from the milk vendors to their neighbours and employers. Some of them are depressed and have fears, ranging from the course of the disease to death due to the disease,” said a district mental health specialist from Thrissur. 

“There was reluctance among them because they could not understand why they were quarantined despite being asymptomatic. There was initial panic and community anxiety but gradually it settled down as those, who were placed in isolation, recovered and were discharged,”  said Dr Reena KJ, district medical officer, Thrissur, where the first case of COVID-19 was detected. She added that 80,000 local people and all department staff including the District Collector were trained and sensitised in Thrissur to combat it. 

“People in quarantine cannot be counselled in person, but only over phone. We used the Nimhans training module --on providing psychosocial support to disaster-affected persons, which was imparted to us during the 2018 floods,” said the mental health specialist“There is good coordination between government departments for providing help to the quarantined people. Some of those, who completed 28 days of quarantine and have been certified by district government hospitals, are facing hurdles ranging from getting their grocery to sending children to school. The departments are helping them in addressing their problems,” he added.

In the first week of February, 25 tele-counsellors were trained in Thrissur to counsel people in quarantine, at home or in isolation wards. “They have addressed 3,000 calls since then. They have to log in for five to six hours every day from February 3 to now. They have lost their sleep. The commitment and camaraderie is such that they also counsel and support each other when required,” said the psychiatrist.  

