Home States Karnataka

Rare books with public libraries across Karnataka now at your fingertips

The project will also see digitisation of some of the rarest books published in the 15th century.

Published: 27th February 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Minister S Suresh Kumar launches the digital library on Wednesday | MEGHANA SASTRY

By ASHWINIMSRIPAD
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Apprehensive about picking up that old dusty book stacked in a corner of a government-run library that you’ve always wanted to read? Well, around 1.13 lakh books belonging to state libraries will be at your fingertips. The cloudbased digital library, the first of its kind in India, is available both online as well as through the ‘e-Sarvajanika Granthalaya’ mobile app and were launched on Wednesday. The two platforms enable members of libraries to read books online anywhere, anytime on an electronic device.

The project will also see digitisation of some of the rarest books published in the 15th century. At present, there are over 25 lakh members of libraries across the state who can now read e-books on their gadgets. Users will be given a login and password. This apart, the library digitisation project covers 272 public libraries including 26 city central libraries, 30 district central libraries and 216 taluk libraries which are equipped with dedicated computers with a wi-fi connection.

Interestingly, the books can be read online or through the app, but cannot be downloaded. “These are protected by digital rights management,’’ SR Umashankar, Principal Secretary (Primary and Secondary Education) said. Similar to borrowing books from a library, which have to be returned within a week, one can access e-books for a week.

Minister assures publishers that their biz won’t take a hit 

If a member wants to renew it, they have to inform their librarian.  The subscription fee is Rs 100 for one book, Rs 200 for two books and Rs 400 for three books per week. Presently, there are no additional charges for accessing e-books. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, who launched the initiative, said this is an attempt to bring government libraries to the fingertips of the reader using technology.

“It is a cultural shift. This is a milestone and with smartphones used widely these days, it will be like a library in everyone’s pocket.” He also assured publishers that it will not hamper their business. “State libraries will buy books from them,’’ he said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Satishkumar S Hosamani, Director, Public Libraries Department, said they have the rarest collection of books, some of which are printed way back in the 15th or 18th century. “We do not allow users to borrow these books, but now, one can access them online or on their mobile phones,’’ he said.

Libraries to open all year 
A few candidates preparing for the civil service exams at the Central Library in Hampinagar approached the minister to open the library on all 365 days to which he agreed. “For other libraries, based on demand, we will open them all 365 days of the year,’’ he said.

Minister to donate
Minister Suresh Kumar said the public library at Malleswaram was his second home as he used to spend a lot of his time there before he started buying books. “I will be donating my books to the library,’’ he said.

Among the old works that will go online
A History the Indian mutiny, by Forrest (1804)
Buddhist Record of the Western World, by Samuel Beal (1806)
A Memoir of Central India Including Malwa, by Sir John Malcolm (1824)

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
AAP councillor Tahir Hussain
Delhi Riots: AAP member Tahir Hussain denies involvement in IB staffer's death
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp