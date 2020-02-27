Students fall ill after consuming milk at Mysuru govt school

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Over 25 students of the Kirangur Government High School in Hanagodu, Hunsur, took ill after they consumed milk supplied at the school on Wednesday morning. When some of them vomited and complained of uneasiness, they were rushed to the Hanagodu Government Hospital where they were treated as out-patients.

According to hospital authorities, none of the students were in a serious condition, and they cited the consumption of tamarind and wood apple seeds as a possible reason for the children to fall sick. “Students were taken to hospital after three of them vomited. They had consumed tamarind and wood apple with seeds, before consuming milk which made them sick. Seeing this, other students also complained of stomach ache,” said BEO Nataraj.

“To avoid any complications, we took them to hospital,” added Nataraj.He said that hospital authorities have ruled out any complications, and children left the hospital by evening. Nataraj said they verified the milk packets and found them to be within the expiry date. Hospital officials said several similar instances of children falling sick after consuming food have become common and suggested that school authorities and parents should keep a watch over it.