BJP leader BL Santhosh threatens Bernie Sanders of interference in US polls

BENGALURU: BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh on Thursday suggested that the party might be “compelled” to interfere in the US presidential elections. Santhosh’s tweet, which was later deleted, came in response to Democratic leader Bernie Sanders’ criticism of US President Donald Trump’s refusal to comment on the violence in New Delhi during his visit to India. Santhosh, in his attempt to criticise Sanders’ comment, ended up suggesting that his party might play a role in the US elections as a threat to the democrat leader (Sanders).

“However neutral we wish to be, you compel us to play a role in presidential elections. Sorry to say so ... but you are compelling us,” Santhosh had tweeted. The tweet was deleted quickly, but screenshots have been making rounds on social media.

Sanders had shared an article and tweeted, “Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying, “That’s up to India.” This is failure of leadership on human rights.” Santhosh’s tweet threatened to pitch BJP and it’s supporters against Democrats for their criticism on violence in India.Santhosh’s tweet announcing the appointment of a special police commissioner to New Delhi even before the Home Ministry, was also highlighted by twitterati on Tuesday.

