Bonhomie and bonding at BS Yediyurappa’s birthday gala

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a green shawl draped over his shoulder and a silver plough in his hands, surrounded by party colleagues and friends from politics, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa rang in his 78th birthday at a gala event on Thursday, put together by his family. Hundreds of supporters and fans flocked to Palace Grounds here to felicitate Yediyurappa.

Banners wishing the Chief Minister lined the roads leading to the venue. Carefully themed to reflect the colours of the BJP, an image of a smiling Yediyurappa set in a saffron background welcomed his well-wishers. For a man who broke the BJP’s unstated age limit of 75 years for any elected post, Yediyurappa’s 78th birthday bash saw him asserting himself as a mass leader whose charisma and connect with the people and party is undiminished. A coffee table book, capturing the life and achievements of Yediyurappa, conceptualised by The New Indian Express, was released at the event.

Apart from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Yediyurappa’s cabinet colleagues, MPs and Union ministers from Karnataka, D V Sadananda Gowda, Pralhad Joshi and Suresh Angadi, Central leaders of the BJP including B L Santhosh and Muralidhar Rao, writer Dr Siddalinagaiah came together to wish the BJP leader on his birthday.

The high point of the event, however, was Congress veteran and Opposition leader in the Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah, who released the coffee table book. Putting aside political differences, the former CM recalled their debut in the Legislative Assembly in the 1980s and how their journeys have been similar. “Yediyurappa did not become Chief Minister overnight. He has had to struggle, much like me, having ventured into the rough and tumble of politics with no background in the field,” Siddaramaiah said.P8

Leaders heap praise on BSY

“Only leaders who have struggled to achieve can truly understand the woes of people,” Siddaramaiah added before wishing Yediyurappa a long life. BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh, often referred to as Yediyurappa’s bête noire, was all praise for not just the CM, but also his late wife Mythradevi who, he recalled, had served him food several times during his time as RSS Pracharak. Santhosh was also the only invitee who credited Yediyurappa’s family for the event as well as giving him the strength to lead.

In his speech, peppered with anecdotes about Yediyurappa, Santhosh remembered Ananth Kumar crediting both leaders for the success of the BJP in the state. Going down memory lane, senior leader S M Krishna, now in the BJP, recalled instances of facing Yediyurappa as Leader of Opposition in the Council when the former was CM. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who inaugurated the event, highlighted Yediyurappa’s unrelenting work for the cause of farmers. While most of his cabinet colleagues were present at the event, seniors like K S Eshwarappa, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and B Sriramulu gave it a miss, but not before personally wishing the CM.

PM greets Yediyurappa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted CM B S Yediyurappa on his 78th birthday. Party National General Secretary B L Santosh released a felicitation volume in Kannada with 78 articles from a cross-section of people, including politicians and spiritual leaders.