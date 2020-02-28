BS Yediyurappa touched by Siddaramaiah tribute, recalls Vajpayee

Home States Karnataka

An overwhelmed Yediyurappa thanked his family, voters, party colleagues, especially Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, for taking time out to make his birthday memorable.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former Union minister SM Krishna during the release of the coffee table book on Yediyurappa

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former Union minister SM Krishna during the release of the coffee table book on Yediyurappa.

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s 78th birthday celebration was a grand affair with BJP leaders out in full force, in a year when the saffron leader brought the party to power in South India again; A coffee table book, The Leader who Saw Tomorrow, was released as a tribute to the veteran Lingayat strongman

A smiling BS Yediyurappa listened intently to Congress leader Siddaramaiah as the latter recalled their political journey together, albeit a parallel one, in different parties, during a felicitation programme to mark his 78th birthday on Thursday. 

When it was his turn, Chief Minister Yediyurappa was generous with his praise and gratitude for the Congress leader. For at least a minute that Yediyurappa stood at the mic, ready to make a speech, all that one could hear were whistles. When the CM finally spoke, his first words were chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai!” 

An overwhelmed Yediyurappa thanked his family, voters, party colleagues, especially Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, for taking time out to make his birthday memorable. “I am forever indebted to the people of Shikaripura for electing me multiple times. I will never forget them,” Yediyurappa said, adding that his focus will continue to be farmer welfare. 

Recalling his 60th birthday, Yediyurappa reminisced about former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “Vajpayee had felicitated my late wife and me on my 60th birthday. He told me that he never goes for such events, but made an exception for me. I will never forget his words. I am thankful to Rajnath Singh for gracing the occasion today,” Yediyurappa said. The largest part of his speech, however, was dedicated to thanking Siddaramaiah for going beyond party lines and being part of the event. 

“The speciality of this event is Siddaramaiah’s presence. It’s a rare occasion. I am indebted to his warmth for recalling our times as debutant legislators. Politics aside, his wishes are special,” Yediyurappa said. Seeking the support and assistance of his party colleagues, cabinet ministers, opposition parties as well as voters for the next three-and-a-half years of his tenure, Yediyurappa said his focus was to make Karnataka a model state. 

“It amazes me now to think of how Ananth Kumar and I built this party in Karnataka. From touring the state together and building the number of legislators of the BJP. I can’t believe we did that,” Yediyurappa said, recalling the late Ananth Kumar. Throughout his speech, Yediyurappa spoke of Prime Minister Narendra Modi just once — to mention that he had conveyed birthday wishes. 

“Stalwarts like Deen Dayal Upadhya, Shyam Prasad Mookerjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi have inspired me in public life,” Yediyurappa said, adding that he was thankful to the BJP central leadership for the trust they have reposed in him. In quintessential Yediyurappa style, the chief minister finished his speech with an invite to everybody present at the venue for dinner.

