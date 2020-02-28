Home States Karnataka

Caught napping, literally! Thief dozes off on sofa after breaking into Karnataka home

The bizarre incident took place in the house of Sudarshan in Dakshina Kannada district. After noticing the sleeping stranger, Sudarshan promptly woke him up by hitting him with a stick.

Research shows that seven to eight hours of sound sleep every night is beneficial for adults. A thief who broke into a home in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka appears to have taken this to heart! 

Instead of escaping with the loot, he decided to take a nap in the living room, reported The News Minute. The house owner caught him sleeping on the sofa, clutching on to a set of keys. 

This bizarre incident took place on Wednesday, February 26, in the house of Sudarshan, a resident of Ullas Junction in Uppinangady police station limits. The man who broke into the house has been identified as Anil Sahani, a native of Bihar’s Majipur district. 

According to a statement issued by the police, Sudarshan noticed that the tiles on the roof of his house were removed. On seeing the sleeping stranger on his sofa, Sudarshan promptly woke him up by hitting him with a stick before handing him over to the police.  

Anil reportedly entered the house on Tuesday night by removing a tile on the roof and fell asleep after grabbing a bunch of keys kept near the TV stand.

A case of attempted theft has been registered against Anil. 

