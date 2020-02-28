First encounter in  9 years; rowdy killed in gunfight

Home States Karnataka

Enroute, eight of Bharath’s associates ambushed the two-vehicle police convoy, which was taking him, near SBM Cross (SRS Road) in Peenya.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After nine years, Bengaluru witnessed an encounter killing with notorious history-sheeter ‘Slum’ Bharath (32) being shot dead in an exchange of fire with the police after a dramatic chase in the early hours of Thursday. Notorious criminal Nalla Nagendra Reddy, who was wanted by the Interpol and the police in 13 cases, was the last criminal to be killed in an encounter. He was gunned down by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Kalkere Double Road in Ramamurthynagar in 2011.

The drama on Thursday started unfolding when Bharath, who was arrested from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh by a team of Bengaluru police four days ago, was being taken to Rajagopalanagar police station around 2 am. 

Enroute, eight of Bharath’s associates ambushed the two-vehicle police convoy, which was taking him, near SBM Cross (SRS Road) in Peenya. They also reportedly attacked the police escorts with lethal weapons and injured constable Subhash from Rajagopalanagar police station.  

Bharath got into crime at young age 
Bharath lived with his mother and cousin in Basappannakatte in Rajagopalanagar and got involved in anti-social activities while still young. He was part of the gang of Kurudi Seena, who was hacked to death in Tavarekere in 2014. Bharath had then targeted the rival gang. After Seena’s father Ramachandra, who was also a ‘history sheeter’ passed away, Bharath built his own gang with over 150 associates. His cousin Appi, also a habitual offender, recently shifted to Tamil Nadu. 

Bharath’s mother Kalavathi had advised him to abandon a life of crime in vain. He was in a relationship with a girl from Uttar Pradesh, who had given him shelter when he fled the city. Appi used to provide him legal help whenever required.
 

