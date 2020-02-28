Home States Karnataka

Forest department removes dead Indian Gaur from open well in Karnataka

The Gaur, the scientific name of which is Bos Gaurus, is assumed to have strayed in human habitat and accidentally fell into an open well.

Indian Gaur

Indian Gaur (Image for representation)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A 5-year-old Indian Gaur, which had strayed into human habitat, accidentally fell into an open well and drowned at Kulkarni Farm House area at Hanchinal village in Belagavi taluk on Thursday evening. It was removed from the well by the forest department on Friday morning.

The Gaur, the scientific name of which is Bos Gaurus, is assumed to have strayed in human habitat entering the Kulkarni Farm beside Hanchinal – Hattargi bypass road coming under the Kakati forest range
and accidentally fell in the open well on Thursday evening. The farmers, who noted the drowning gaur, immediately informed the forest department. By the time the forest officials had reached the spot, the Indian gaur was dead.

Two teams were deployed in shifts to remove the dead Gaur from the well. For the same, the forest department officials had to deploy water pumps to pump out water from the well. The water was pumped out all night and on Friday morning; they could reach the dead gaur and remove it from the well by deploying a crane.

Under the guidance of Amarnath, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Belagavi Division, S M Sangolli, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Belagavi and team conducted the removal operation of the dead gaur.

