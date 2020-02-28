In father’s honour: BY Vijayendra pulls off mega do

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While CM BS Yediyurappa’s second son BY Vijayendra had hoped to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend his father’s birthday celebrations on Thursday at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, the large, enthusiastic crowd at the event brought the latter immense joy. Vijayendra, who did most of the footwork for the event, made multiple trips to the venue and supervised everything from the audio, lighting, music, seating, security, etc, for the past week.

Four Union ministers attended the event, and arrangements for this was also meticulously handled by Vijayendra. Asked about the thousands of people who came from far off places such as Bidar and Gulbarga, Vijayendra said, “They have come all the way of love for my father.”This is Vijayendra’s second time organising a large-scale event in less than a month. A fortnight ago, he organised an event with 500 religious heads from different mutts near Peenya, which saw a footfall of about 2 lakh.

