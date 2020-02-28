Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government plans to amend Land Reform Laws

By Bismah Malik
BENGALURU: Karnataka government is planning to amend the provisions under Section 109 of the Land Reforms Act , under which the duration of obtaining clearance for projects will be shelved to 30 days from the current 60 days, minister for large and medium scale industries, Jagadish Shettar said during the annual members meet of the  Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Karnataka State Council on Thursday. The minister said the amendments in the law will be applicable for both acquisition and conversion of land. If the process of clearance goes beyond 30 days, the approval and conversation will be considered deemed.  

The state government is likely to introduce a new industrial policy for adressing the current challenges faced by the manufacturing sector, incentivizes productivity, regional development and investment into research and development.  While referring to the recently held Invest Karnataka, Hubbali conference, Shettar said the state government is committed to the industrial development in tier 2 and 3 cities in the state. During the event, at least 52 enterprises signed Memorandas of Understanding (MoUs) with the state government and with a proposed investment of Rs 72,000 crores and potential employment to 90,000 people, the minister said.

"Karnataka is a $ 50 billion economy out of which 
$ 90 billion is exports. This  shows Karnataka’s linkage to the rest of the world. With growth rate higher than the national average and lowest unemployment rate in the country the state is key to fulfilling India’s aspirations of becoming a $5 trillion economy. There are several advantages that Karnataka offers including robust ecosystem, skilled manpower and vast talent pool. However, one of the key concerns is job creation. We need to analyze in what way industry can create more jobs across the social spectrum and not just for the skilled and educated,” Gaurav Gupta, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce Government of Karnataka said.
 

