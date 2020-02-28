Mysuru; Cop’s bike stolen from police station

By Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when cases of bike thefts in the city are seeing an alarming increase, miscreants have gone a step forward by lifting a two-wheeler belonging to a head constable from in front of a police station. According to a complaint filed with the VV Puram police station, H R Nagendra Murthy had parked his two-wheeler and reported for duty. Later, he found it missing.

“I came to work from my house and parked my 2004 model bike in front of the police station at 5.20 pm. When I came out of the station at 7.45 pm, I couldn’t find my bike. I waited for some time thinking that someone would have taken it away by mistake. As no one turned up, I realised that someone would have stolen it,” Murthy stated in his complaint.

An FIR has been registered in this regard and unknown people have been booked under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code.Over the last week, at least four bike-lifting cases have been reported under VV Puram, Krishnaraja and Devaraja police station limits. Two two-wheelers parked near Devaraja police station limits and another one parked in front of a house at KR Mohalla were lifted recently.