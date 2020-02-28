Home States Karnataka

State women’s home holds wedding of two inmates

Twenty-two-year-old Mamatha, a resident of Shivamogga district, has been in this home for the last four years after being ostracised by her step mother and step brother.

Published: 28th February 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Two orphan girls who got married in a ceremony held by the state home on the outskirts of Davangere | Express

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DAVANGERE: It was a proud and emotional moment for two young brides on their big day as top officials of the district as well as several well-wishers assembled to bless them at the State Women’s Home on the outskirts of the city. For Anitha (Mamata) and Renuka Gurappanavar, it was a dream wedding which went off without a hitch. 

Anitha married Vinayaka Subburaya Hegde, an arecanut plantation owner from Balekoppa village of Siddapura taluk in Uttara Kannada district, whereas Renuka Gorappanavar married Nagendra Janardhan Bhat, a temple priest and an arecanut plantation owner from Shivalli village of Sirsi taluk.

Twenty-two-year-old Mamatha, a resident of Shivamogga district, has been in this home for the last four years after being ostracised by her step mother and step brother. She had discontinued her studies after Class 4. Twenty-one-year-old Renuka has been staying at the home for the last one-and-a-half years. She hails from Davangere district and has studied up to SSLC. 

This was the 37th and 38th wedding at the state home ever since it started in 1977. Renuka told TNIE, “I never dreamt of this type of wedding. I am blessed to be the wife of Nagendra Bhat and want to lead a happy life.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp