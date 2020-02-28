State women’s home holds wedding of two inmates

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVANGERE: It was a proud and emotional moment for two young brides on their big day as top officials of the district as well as several well-wishers assembled to bless them at the State Women’s Home on the outskirts of the city. For Anitha (Mamata) and Renuka Gurappanavar, it was a dream wedding which went off without a hitch.

Anitha married Vinayaka Subburaya Hegde, an arecanut plantation owner from Balekoppa village of Siddapura taluk in Uttara Kannada district, whereas Renuka Gorappanavar married Nagendra Janardhan Bhat, a temple priest and an arecanut plantation owner from Shivalli village of Sirsi taluk.

Twenty-two-year-old Mamatha, a resident of Shivamogga district, has been in this home for the last four years after being ostracised by her step mother and step brother. She had discontinued her studies after Class 4. Twenty-one-year-old Renuka has been staying at the home for the last one-and-a-half years. She hails from Davangere district and has studied up to SSLC.

This was the 37th and 38th wedding at the state home ever since it started in 1977. Renuka told TNIE, “I never dreamt of this type of wedding. I am blessed to be the wife of Nagendra Bhat and want to lead a happy life.”