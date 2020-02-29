HC gives 2 weeks for clarification on KPSC selection

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Karnataka High Court has ordered the secretaries of Karnataka Public Service Commission and Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms to reply within two weeks clarifying the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of 14 gazetted probationary officers. With this, the demand to wind up the KPSC has got louder. Some candidates had approached the court pleading for a CBI inquiry over “irregularities and lapses in digital evaluation.” The Backward Classes Forum further alleged that non-subject experts were involved in evaluating digital answer scripts.

The forum has also launched a campaign to expose misdeeds in the KPSC. It has invited freedom fighter Doreswamy and Justice Santhosh Hegde to a workshop on Saturday. Progressive thinker Prof Mahesh Chandra Guru has demanded that the government wind up the KPSC as “appointments are being made on political basis.”Alleging that money plays a role in KPSC recruitments, he appealed to CM BS Yediyurappa to look into the matter.

He alleged corruption in the appointment to 428 posts, and that the provisional list of eligible candidates has been released after two years. Suspecting something fishy over the delay in announcing selected candidates, he asked what was the need to conduct digital valuation when the Union Public Service Commission has given up the practice.

Saying it is a great injustice to talented candidates, he demanded that digital valuation be scrapped. He said they will continue the legal battle for the justice of talented aspiring candidates. Backward Classes Forum president Shivaram said they were demanding that the goverment constitute a house committee comprising of experts to look into the lapses. He said that the KPSC has violated reservation norms and the worst affected are backward classes and SC/ ST candidates.

He said that the KPSC has in its reply to details sought through an RTI stated that they were yet to prepare the reservation list of selected officers. “How can they announce the selected candidate list when they have not prepared a list based on the roaster,” he demanded to know.An expert said that there were lapses in valuation as many are not well versed in digital valuation. Aspiring candidates have knocked at the door of Opposition parties and also the CM to order an inquiry and constitute a house committee to see that there is transparency in conducting examination and selection.