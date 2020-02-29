ISRO receives 50th L-40 stage of GSLV-MKII

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: HAL has handed over the 50th L-40 stage of Geo Synchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV-MKII) to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This L-40 stage is meant for Geostationary Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark II (GSLV MKII)- F12 Flight planned by ISRO in August 2020. The Aerospace Division of HAL has so far integrated and supplied L-40 stages for 12 flights of GSLV MKII including the GSLV MKII -F10 flight planned in the first week of March-2020.

Apart from the Integrated L-40 stages, HAL is manufacturing the riveted structures, propellant tanks, feedlines of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), GSLV MKII and GSLV MKIII launch vehicles and structures of various satellites for ISRO. HAL is one of the most reliable partners of ISRO for the past three decades and has contributed and participated in almost all of ISRO’s ambitious projects namely Chandrayaan- I, Chandrayaan-II, Mangalyaan and upcoming projects like Gaganyaan, which will be India’s first manned space mission.

Amitabh Bhatt, CEO, HAL, Bangalore Complex, Dr V Narayanan, Director, Liquid Propulsion System Centre (LPSC) of ISRO, Dr A Manimaran, Deputy Director (MME, LPSC), Mihir Mishra, General Manager (HAL Aerospace Division) and other officials of ISRO and HAL were present on the occasion.