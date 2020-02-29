Now, Revoor shoots from seer’s shoulders

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The dust is yet to settle on Lingayat Swamiji Vachanananda trying to get Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to accommodate former minister Murugesh Nirani in the cabinet, and another Lingayat seer from Shaila Saranga Mutt has asked the CM to induct MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor into the cabinet, and has said that if not, he will get 10 MLAs to resign from the ruling party.

Revoor was a key man in the BJP’s strategy to dethrone Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge from his pocket borough of Kalaburagi and ensure the victory of party candidate Umesh Jadhav. Sources suggested that Revoor might have got an assurance from party leaders of a cabinet berth if the party succeeded. Also, recently Revoor organised a massive pro-CAA rally in Kalaburagi, probably to get into the good books of top party leaders.

The Revoor family, which owns hundreds of acres around Kalaburagi and is considered influential, was expecting Dattatreya to be included in the cabinet in the first phase of expansion and then in the second phase. But with the ministry not coming his way, and his name not being mentioned even in the likely cabinet expansion after the budget session, the frustration is showing, said party sources.

A fortnight ago, Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra organised a massive Asankya Pramatha Gana Mela, a meeting of around 500 mutt and religious heads in Bengaluru. Majority of these seers supported Yediyurappa and this outburst seeking support for Revoor is surprising, said a political observer. Political analyst B S Murthy said, “Many MLAs from north and Hyderabad-Karnataka regions have won elections multiple times and are very influential, but have been denied cabinet berths. They are using swamijis to vent their frustration. This may not be the last.’’

Of 28 ministers in the cabinet, nine are from the Lingayat community, which has 38 MLAs. This is close to one-third of the cabinet strength. Since the community has been over-represented, it will be difficult for Yediyurappa to include more, said another expert. “Prabhu Chavan already represents the Kalaburagi region. Where is the opportunity, region-wise or caste-wise, for the CM to include more, as there are multiple districts and social groups that have remained unrepresented,” asked an expert. MLA Dattatreya Revoor was not available for comment.