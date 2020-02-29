Two die, one injured in wall collapse at construction site in Mangaluru

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Two labourers lost their lives when the compound wall of a under construction building collapsed on them on Friday afternoon. The deceased have been identified as Masrigul (25) from West Bengal, and Bhimesh (30) from Bagalkot.Another labourer Anigul from West Bengal suffered serious injuries and is being treated at Yenepoya Hospital at Kodialbail. A case of causing death due to negligence has been registered against building owner and the contractor with the police.

The work was underway for a 6-storeyed three-star hotel. A part of the wall collapsed on labourers who were working at the site before leaving for lunch break at around 1 pm. Though 6 labourers were on site, three of them managed to escape while three others got trapped under the mud. However, one of them was rescued immediately by the labourers and shifted to a hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to A J Hospital.