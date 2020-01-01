CET exams in Karnataka to be conducted from April 22 to 24

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As per the directions of the state government, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will conduct the Common Entrance Test (CET) from April 22 to 24. The four core papers are spread over the first two days. There will be two sessions per day -- Morning (10:30 am to 11:50 am) and Noon (2:30 pm to 3:50 pm).



Biology and Mathematics will he held on April 22. Physics and Chemistry will be held on April 23. The Kannada language test will be held only in Bengaluru for both Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates on April 24 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. The schedule and updates are also available on the KEA website - kea.kar.nic.in.



The examinations will decide admissions to first year or first semester for engineering, technology, yoga and naturopathy, farm science courses (i.e. Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry - BVSc & AH), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Sericulture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc (Hons) Forestry, BTech (Bio Technology), BSc (Hons) Community Science, BTech (Agricultural Engineering), BTech (Food Technology), BTech (Diary Tech), BFSc (Fisheries), BSc (Agri Marketing and Co-op) and B Pharm and Pharm-D.



For candidates applying to medical, dental or AYUSH courses, a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test UG 2020 (NEET - UG 2020) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) is mandated. Those applying to Architecture Course will have to appear for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) conducted by the Council of Architecture or JEE-Paper 2.