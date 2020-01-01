Karnataka winter wears a warm cloak

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: North India is reeling under one of its harshest December winters, but in Karnataka, it’s a winter that doesn’t feel like one. It’s not just people who are feeling it, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows that.

In fact since the last two years, to borrow the weatherman’s jargon, “the minimum temperatures are following the near normal trend in December” and not showing any dip across the state. The minimum temperature has gone up by 4 degrees Celsius in places like Mangaluru and Kalaburagi, and by 1 degree in Bengaluru.

It is end of December and the minimum temperatures have not dipped. The average minimum temperature in Bengaluru City has been hovering around 16- 17 degrees Celsius. Same is the case of other districts. Barring Agumbe, where the minimum temperature has dipped to 10 degrees Celsius, in other districts, it has been ranging from 12 degrees to 23 degrees Celsius.

Urban areas across the state are feeling the winter chill only when the wind blows, but in areas closer to rural areas and water bodies, the winter is being experienced. The formation of systems in Arabian Sea is also not helping in reducing the temperature.

The IMD officials said that the reason for the near normal trend is because of increasing urbanisation and lack of green spaces to allow the temperature to dip.

Sunder M Metri, IMD- Bengaluru Director-in-charge told The New Indian Express, “The minimum temperature is just following the minimum trend. In some places the easterly winds are still prevailing, which is not letting the temperatures to dip. The northerly winds which are prevailing in north India have not yet hit north Karnataka regions. It should happen by January.”