Home States Karnataka

Karnataka winter wears a warm cloak

The IMD officials said that the reason for the near normal trend is because of increasing urbanisation and lack of green spaces to allow the temperature to dip.

Published: 01st January 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Workers warm themselves at a bonfire on a cold winter

Workers warm themselves at a bonfire on a cold winter in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: North India is reeling under one of its harshest December winters, but in Karnataka, it’s a winter that doesn’t feel like one. It’s not just people who are feeling it, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows that.

In fact since the last two years, to borrow the weatherman’s jargon, “the minimum temperatures are following the near normal trend in December” and not showing any dip across the state. The minimum temperature has gone up by 4 degrees Celsius in places like Mangaluru and Kalaburagi, and by 1 degree in Bengaluru.

It is end of December and the minimum temperatures have not dipped. The average minimum temperature in Bengaluru City has been hovering around 16- 17 degrees Celsius. Same is the case of other districts. Barring Agumbe, where the minimum temperature has dipped to 10 degrees Celsius, in other districts, it has been ranging from 12 degrees to 23 degrees Celsius.

Urban areas across the state are feeling the winter chill only when the wind blows, but in areas closer to rural areas and water bodies, the winter is being experienced. The formation of systems in Arabian Sea is also not helping in reducing the temperature. 

The IMD officials said that the reason for the near normal trend is because of increasing urbanisation and lack of green spaces to allow the temperature to dip.

Sunder M Metri, IMD- Bengaluru Director-in-charge told The New Indian Express, “The minimum temperature is just following the minimum trend. In some places the easterly winds are still prevailing, which is not letting the temperatures to dip. The northerly winds which are prevailing in north India have not yet hit north Karnataka regions. It should happen by January.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
winter Karnataka
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp