Home States Karnataka

Modi to walk in Mahatma’s footsteps as Tumakuru looks forward to PM's speech 

The PM will address a farmers’ rally at the college in Tumakuru where the Mahatma had stayed

Published: 01st January 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

The room where Mahatma Gandhi stayed at the Government Junior College in Tumakuru | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will create history of sorts. He will address a farmers’ rally at the Government Junior College ground that evening, where Mahatma Gandhi had addressed a gathering way back in 1934. The 119-year-old composite college with a high school section was founded by then Maharaja of Mysuru Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1900.

Siddaganga Mutt seer Sri Shivakumara Swami, who died at 111, was an alumnus of the high school and until his death on January 21, 2019, he was a patron of the alumni association. Many scholars, including scientist Raja Ramanna, are alumni of the school. Gandhiji had stayed overnight in a small room on the school premises during his visit on July 16, 1927, which has now been made ‘Gandhi Bhavan.’

Although there is some ambiguity regarding the dates, as some claim that Gandhiji addressed the gathering in 1934, the fact that he paid a visit to Tumakuru on both occasions was certain. There is a framed picture at the Bapooji Institution, run by Gandhian N Basavaiah, who claims it was from the 1934 visit. Gandhiji visited the college while on a mission to abolish untouchability. He paid a visit to the panchama hostel, where another Gandhian, the late HM Gangadharaiah, offered him ragi rotti.

On one of his visits, Gandhi visited the Pranidaya Sangha and held deliberations on the essence of showing compassion to animals. “We are happy that the Prime Minister will deliver his speech where Mahatma Gandhi addressed people,” said octagenarian N Basavaiah, who inspired by Gandhi, established the Bapuji Institution in 1969.

Yediyurappa oversees preparations for visit

As Tumakuru braces for PM Modi’s event on Thursday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held an official meeting and oversaw preparations for it on Tuesday. The PM will launch the second year of Kisan Samman Nidhi and release funds for farmers.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, agriculture minister Subhodh Uniyal and Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal will receive national-level awards for the best performance in the agriculture sector. As many as 28 progressive farmers and three fish farmers will be honoured on the occasion, the CM said.

The PM will land at the helipad of Tumkur University at 2.10 pm and reach Siddaganga Mutt by road. He will lay the foundation stone for an exhibition centre on the seer. He will leave for Bengaluru by 5 pm to take part in a function at DRDO.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Mahatma Gandhi
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp