Modi to walk in Mahatma’s footsteps as Tumakuru looks forward to PM's speech 

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will create history of sorts. He will address a farmers’ rally at the Government Junior College ground that evening, where Mahatma Gandhi had addressed a gathering way back in 1934. The 119-year-old composite college with a high school section was founded by then Maharaja of Mysuru Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1900.

Siddaganga Mutt seer Sri Shivakumara Swami, who died at 111, was an alumnus of the high school and until his death on January 21, 2019, he was a patron of the alumni association. Many scholars, including scientist Raja Ramanna, are alumni of the school. Gandhiji had stayed overnight in a small room on the school premises during his visit on July 16, 1927, which has now been made ‘Gandhi Bhavan.’

Although there is some ambiguity regarding the dates, as some claim that Gandhiji addressed the gathering in 1934, the fact that he paid a visit to Tumakuru on both occasions was certain. There is a framed picture at the Bapooji Institution, run by Gandhian N Basavaiah, who claims it was from the 1934 visit. Gandhiji visited the college while on a mission to abolish untouchability. He paid a visit to the panchama hostel, where another Gandhian, the late HM Gangadharaiah, offered him ragi rotti.

On one of his visits, Gandhi visited the Pranidaya Sangha and held deliberations on the essence of showing compassion to animals. “We are happy that the Prime Minister will deliver his speech where Mahatma Gandhi addressed people,” said octagenarian N Basavaiah, who inspired by Gandhi, established the Bapuji Institution in 1969.

Yediyurappa oversees preparations for visit

As Tumakuru braces for PM Modi’s event on Thursday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held an official meeting and oversaw preparations for it on Tuesday. The PM will launch the second year of Kisan Samman Nidhi and release funds for farmers.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, agriculture minister Subhodh Uniyal and Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal will receive national-level awards for the best performance in the agriculture sector. As many as 28 progressive farmers and three fish farmers will be honoured on the occasion, the CM said.

The PM will land at the helipad of Tumkur University at 2.10 pm and reach Siddaganga Mutt by road. He will lay the foundation stone for an exhibition centre on the seer. He will leave for Bengaluru by 5 pm to take part in a function at DRDO.