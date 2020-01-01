Shivamogga's depleting forest cover a cause of concern

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Karnataka's Shivamogga district, known as the ‘Gateway of Malnad’, has lost a whopping 49.22 sq km of forest, as per the India State of Forest Report-2019. While Karnataka is cheering for topping the list of states increasing forest cover, Shivamogga's loss of forest cover to encroachments and development projects are causing headache to environmentalists.

The report states that the district has a geographical area of 8,478 sq km, of which 50.38% is forest area. The district has 476.95 sq km of very dense forest (VDF), 2,841.60 sq km of moderately dense forest (MDF) and 952.23 sq km of open forest (OF). Total forest cover in the district is 4,270.78 sq km. The change with regard to the assessment in 2017 is minus 49.22 sq km.

When compared to 2017 assessment, Karnataka has increased its forest cover by 1,025.48 sq km to have a total forest cover area of 38,575.48 sq km.

Chief Conservator of Forests Sreenivasulu told The New Indian Express that the report is an eye-opener. “While the entire state is celebrating the increase in forest cover, our district topped the list from the bottom. Considering the report, we will focus on increasing the forest cover in the district. We will involve all stakeholders to chalk out a plan to explore ways to increase the forest cover,” he said.

The CCF said that development works are not the only reason for the decrease in forest cover but it is also a fact that encroachments and illegal grants have also added to the decrease in forest cover. “The decrease in forest cover in Shivamogga district is concerning. When compared to Uttara Kannada, another district with a huge forest area, many rivers including Tunga and Bhadra, take birth in Shivamogga district and those rivers are the lifeline of not only Karnataka but many southern states. Hence, there is a need to protect forests,” he said.