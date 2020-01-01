Home States Karnataka

SUV in BSY’s convoy jumps median

The SUV jumped the median and collided with an autorickshaw rickshaw and a canter that was coming from the opposite direction.

Published: 01st January 2020 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Selvakumar was in the CM’S car vehicle at the time of the accident | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A car that was part of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s convoy, rammed into the
road median and hit two other vehicles coming from the opposite direction on Yeshwantpur flyover, on Tuesday morning. Four people sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Police said that the Chief Minister was on his way to Tumakuru and his convoy was on Yeshwantpur flyover around 11 am, when Vinay Kumar, the driver of the Chief Minister’s Secretary Selva Kumar’s car, lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the road median.

The SUV jumped the median and collided with an autorickshaw rickshaw and a canter that was coming from the opposite direction.

“The driver of the SUV, the auto driver, and two others in the canter, sustained minor injuries in the accident. The SUV’s front portion was completely damaged in the incident. When the incident occurred, Chief Minister’s secretary was travelling in the CM’s car. Overspeeding is the reason for the accident,” Yeshwantpur traffic police, who have registered a case in this connection, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp