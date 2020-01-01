SUV in BSY’s convoy jumps median

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A car that was part of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s convoy, rammed into the

road median and hit two other vehicles coming from the opposite direction on Yeshwantpur flyover, on Tuesday morning. Four people sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Police said that the Chief Minister was on his way to Tumakuru and his convoy was on Yeshwantpur flyover around 11 am, when Vinay Kumar, the driver of the Chief Minister’s Secretary Selva Kumar’s car, lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the road median.

The SUV jumped the median and collided with an autorickshaw rickshaw and a canter that was coming from the opposite direction.

“The driver of the SUV, the auto driver, and two others in the canter, sustained minor injuries in the accident. The SUV’s front portion was completely damaged in the incident. When the incident occurred, Chief Minister’s secretary was travelling in the CM’s car. Overspeeding is the reason for the accident,” Yeshwantpur traffic police, who have registered a case in this connection, said.