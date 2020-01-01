Three IPS officers promoted

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government promoted three IPS officers on Tuesday. Dr A Subramanyeswara Rao, who was serving as DIG in the state intelligence wing, has been promoted to the rank of IGP and has been posted in the Internal Security Division. Dr Chandragupta, who was an SP in CID, has been promoted to the rank of DIG and posted as DIG Prisons. Dr K Thiyagarajan, who was an SP in Karnataka Lokayukta, has been promoted as DIG and posted to CID.