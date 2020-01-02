20 months on, relief remains elusive

KSHIVAKUMAR By

Express News Service

MYSURU: This disabled man has been running from pillar to post for 20 months to get the relief announced by the then chief minister for his 11-year-old son who was killed in an accident. The then chief minister Siddaramaiah announced Rs 1 lakh compensation each to Mahesha M, a resident of Varuna constituency, and four others who were killed in an accident involving two private buses and a car on March 14, 2018. Mahadevaswamy with hemiplegia in both his legs and his wife Meenakshi have been visiting panchayat and government offices for the relief.

The family did not know that they would face so many bottlenecks as it was assured by previous deputy commissioner Shivakumar B K during his visit to KR Hospital. “We could not get back our son. We also did not get relief announced for my son’s death. How can we live in this condition?” asked Meenakshi. Showing the joint director’s letter and the FIR, Mahadevaswamy said they have visited assistant and deputy commissioner’s offices many times to meet clerk and officials. They also went to the panchayat office with a request to village accountant to create a file in this connection. Mahadevaswamy went to Vidhana Soudha four times to get the photocopy of CM’s relief fund letter and the file number.