After following Modi around the world, Tumakuru lensman returns home to cover PM's trip 

YK Loknath clicks Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi | EXPRESS

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Whether he’s touring another country, meeting dignitaries or addressing the nation, you can always expect the Prime Minister’s Office’s principal photographer and videographer to be close behind, getting the best shots. What’s not known, however, is that Yadalam Krishnamurthy Loknath, a Prasar Bharati employee who is the PMO’s go-to photographer, is from Tumakuru district.

This Kannadiga, who hails from Obalapura near YN Hosakote in Pavagada taluk, will be accompanying the PM to cover the mega rally and events being planned in the state, on Thursday and Friday. In his over two-decade stint with the PMO, Loknath has handled numerous assignments, but, he says, the last six years with Narendra Modi have been memorable, given the frequency of the PM’s visits abroad.

“The most memorable trip was to Switzerland where temperatures dipped as low as -15 degrees. However, the PM coped with the cold and co-operated with us too,” recalled Loknath while speaking to TNIE. He has covered almost all of the PM’s trips abroad, calling himself lucky to have visited about forty countries. “The PMO insisted I join it again when I took a break during UPA-II,” said the lensman, who has also covered Abdul Kalam’s term as President.

Talking about how he got into the profession, Loknath said his uncle M C Girish ran a colour lab in Bengaluru, and inspired him to take up photography. After completing his schooling and PUC, Loknath joined the Government Film and Television Institute (GFTI) at Sri Jayachamarajendra Polytechnic, getting his diploma in 1989. “It’s my pleasure to cover the PM in my home district,” he signed off.

