Buzz again on cabinet expansion, may take place before January 19

Ramesh Jarkiholi who was the key person in pulling down the coalition government and as he will be sworn into the cabinet he will be an aspirant for the post.

Published: 02nd January 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There have been many reasons why the much-awaited cabinet expansion is getting postponed — from Dhanurmasa (inauspicious month) to CM’s foreign trip. The latest buzz is that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is expected to visit Delhi to get the nod immediately after the Prime Minister’s two-day official visit to the state.

Sources said it may take place between January 16 and 19, that is after the festival of Makara Sankranti, which falls on January 15. Dhanurmasa concludes on January 14. The CM is headed to Davos, Switzerland, and it appears that he could swear-in the cabinet before he leaves for the World Economic Forum meet there.

Insiders say that the CM who used Dhanurmasa as a handle to buy himself time before he expands the cabinet might not delay beyond January 20. The exact date and time of cabinet expansion is being held a secret by Yediyurappa and it is not known to many even within the party, according to sources. On the issue of Deputy Chief Ministers, many have often expressed concern about continuing with the post. Those loyal to Yediyurappa would like to do away with the post. Karnataka already has three DCMs. If the government decides to have more, then there are many aspirants.

First, there is Gokak strongman Ramesh Jarkiholi who was the key person in pulling down the coalition government and as he will be sworn into the cabinet he will be an aspirant for the post. The second is eight-time MLA Umesh Katti, a strongman from Hukkeri who even said he wants to be CM. The third is B Sriramulu who campaigned in about 80-plus constituencies and helped the party increase its votes in many in Ballari and adjoining areas.

Many leaders, including Yediyurappa and Home Minister and party national president Amit Shah have assured him that he would be DCM. Sriramulu is a formidable leader of the ST Valmiki Nayaka community. When he started the party, Badava Shramika Raitha Congress, he gathered over 4 per cent of the votes and managed to win four assembly seats at the time. Insiders say that if they induct three more DCMs, it will be too unwieldy. In Andhra Pradesh, there are five DCMs. It works for a regional party but not for a natinal one, say observers.

