Home States Karnataka

Loyal to BJP, but Siddu still mentor: Ramesh Jarkiholi

Calling Siddaramaiah a good person, Jarkiholi said that he was given a plum portfolio in the coalition government, but he was not content with some Congress leaders at the time.

Published: 02nd January 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Ramesh Jarkiholi (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Despite leading a team of rebel MLAs to topple the Congress-JDS coalition government, Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi said that though his loyalties lie with the BJP, Congress leader Siddaramaiah will always be his mentor. “Even today, Siddaramaiah is my leader, and I’m not afraid of admitting this. I will remain loyal to him always,’’ he said. Speaking at a function near Belagavi, Jarkiholi called the fact that Siddaramaiah and him being in different parties is unfortunate.

Calling Siddaramaiah a good person, Jarkiholi said that he was given a plum portfolio in the coalition government, but he was not content with some Congress leaders at the time. “When I turned into a rebel, Siddaramaiah called me and tried his best to persuade me. A section of conspirators in the Congress would have suppressed all the rebels politically, and would have held Siddaramaiah responsible for our rebel activities,’’ he said, adding that he had kept his mentor informed on all developments related to the rebels.

“Siddaramaiah spoke about several issues when I met him in the hospital where he was admitted in Bengaluru recently. Siddaramaiah became emotional while discussing some issues with me,’’ recalled Jarkiholi. The Gokak strongman said he did not want to topple the government along with other rebels, but just wanted to teach a fitting lesson to those in the coalition government who were responsible for bad governance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rebel MLAs Karnataka Siddaramaiah Ramesh Jarkiholi Congress-JDS coalition BJP
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp