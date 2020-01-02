Loyal to BJP, but Siddu still mentor: Ramesh Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Despite leading a team of rebel MLAs to topple the Congress-JDS coalition government, Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi said that though his loyalties lie with the BJP, Congress leader Siddaramaiah will always be his mentor. “Even today, Siddaramaiah is my leader, and I’m not afraid of admitting this. I will remain loyal to him always,’’ he said. Speaking at a function near Belagavi, Jarkiholi called the fact that Siddaramaiah and him being in different parties is unfortunate.

Calling Siddaramaiah a good person, Jarkiholi said that he was given a plum portfolio in the coalition government, but he was not content with some Congress leaders at the time. “When I turned into a rebel, Siddaramaiah called me and tried his best to persuade me. A section of conspirators in the Congress would have suppressed all the rebels politically, and would have held Siddaramaiah responsible for our rebel activities,’’ he said, adding that he had kept his mentor informed on all developments related to the rebels.

“Siddaramaiah spoke about several issues when I met him in the hospital where he was admitted in Bengaluru recently. Siddaramaiah became emotional while discussing some issues with me,’’ recalled Jarkiholi. The Gokak strongman said he did not want to topple the government along with other rebels, but just wanted to teach a fitting lesson to those in the coalition government who were responsible for bad governance.