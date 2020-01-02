Mangaluru flyover: BJP, Cong protest

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: BJP workers, led by MLAs Vedavyas Kamath and Bharat Shetty, staged a demonstration at Talapady toll gate on Wednesday to protest against Navayuga company over the delay in completion of Pumpwell flyover works.

They prevented the staffers from collecting toll between 7.30 am and 6 pm and also deactivated the FASTag censors. Congress held a mock inauguration of the flyover on Wednesday — the day MP Nalin Kumar Kateel had said the flyover will be inaugurated. MLC Ivan D’Souza attributed the delay to Kateel and said an FIR should be filed against the MP for the delay.