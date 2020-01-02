PM Modi in Tumakuru, will help Farmers with click of button 

Home States Karnataka

PM will also hand over the keys of deep sea fishing vessels and fishing vessel transponders to select farmers.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar inspects the venue where PM Modi will address farmers in Tumakuru on Thursday. (Below) Security has been beefed up ahead of the PM’s visit to Tumakuru | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day official visit to Karnataka on Thursday and Friday. The PM will address farmers in Tumakuru on Thursday and will electronically transfer Rs 2,000 to each farmer across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, by pressing a button. In all, 3.10 lakh beneficiaries are from Karnataka. The farmers in Karnataka not only get Rs 6,000 per year given by the central government but also Rs 4,000 to each farmer per annum which B S Yediyurappa announced as soon as he became the CM.

The mega rally at Tumakuru is expected to see a huge turnout of farmers. The PM will hand over Krishi Karman Award to 21 states that have recorded good agriculture production in various categories during the previous crop seasons. Karnataka too will get the award for performing extraordinarily in the production of the pulses for the year 2017-18. In an area spread across 30.24 lakh hectares, Karnataka’s farmers have produced about 7.7 quintals of pulses per hectare.

Award-winning states get a trophy, a citation and cash award of Rs 2 crore for total foodgrains production and an amount of Rs 1 crore for each of the four crops included in foodgrain. At the same event, the Prime Minister will also hand over the keys of deep sea fishing vessels and fishing vessel transponders to select farmers. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar who arrived here on Wednesday evening took stock of the arrangements made for the event. On Friday, the PM will inaugurate the 107th Indian Science Congress at the Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra Campus at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru.

Packed visit Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving in Bengaluru today on a two-day official visit. According to the itinerary, the PM will be landing at Air Force Station Yelahanka at 1.20 pm, and will immediately leave to Tumakuru by helicopter. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will receive the PM and accompany him to Tumakuru. At 2 pm, they will land at Tumakuru University helipad and drive to Siddaganga Mutt. The two will be at the mutt for a hour - 2.15 pm to 3.20 pm. They will attend a farmers rally and a ceremony to present the Krishi Karman Awards and distribution of fishing equipment at the Junior College Grounds at 3.30 pm. 

