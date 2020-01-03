Big day for Tumakuru with first PM event

Home States Karnataka

Given the tight security in place, with over 3,000 police officers deployed at the scene, business was hit to some extent.

Thousands of farmers and residents gather at the Government Junior College grounds in Tumakuru for the PM’s event, on Thursday I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The sleepy city of Tumakuru, perhaps for the first time, created history of sorts, as for the first time, a full-fledged event by a Prime Minister was organised on Thursday. Farmers from across Karnataka as well as other residents of Tumakuru gathered in large numbers, with over one lakh people turning up at the Government Junior College grounds.

“This was the greatest event I have witnessed and the PM’s speech and schemes for farmers impressed me,” said Chikkarangaiah of Senaba village in Kunigal taluk. Gowramma of Yalanadu village was also ecstatic to have attended the event with her friends, who came from Chikkanayakanahalli taluk on buses. “The state government ensured that a good number of women took part in the event. Banning the sale of liquor also ensured that the event went off smoothly, as similar gatherings in the past saw tipplers creating ruckus,” said Harogere Shankar, an attendee.

