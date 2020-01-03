Festival returns after 5 years, Anegundi Utsav on January 9

Shreepada Ayachit By

KOPPAL: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will inaugurate Anegundi Utsav, which is being organised after a gap of five years, on January 9. Deputy Commissioner P Sunilkumar said on Thursday that Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and Tourism Minister CT Ravi will take part in the inaugural ceremony to be held at Sri Krishnadevaraya Vedike at Anegundi in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district.

In addition to the Rs 1 crore released by the state government, contributions to the tune of Rs 1.10 crore under corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds have been mobilised for the two-day utsav. Apart from rural and traditional sports competitions, the ‘Anegundi by sky’ for aerial view of the historical place and its surrounding areas will be the highlight of the utsav.

As lakhs of people are expected to witness the utsav, 14 buses will be operated from Gangavati and Koppal to Anegundi and surrounding areas to ferry them. The bus service will be free.