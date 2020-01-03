Hampi mantapa becomes parking bay

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: It has become a common sight to see two-wheelers parked under stone pillars, also known as mantapas, in Hampi. Several employees attached to various government agencies are parking their two-wheelers there.

Most of these pillars are part of the old markets of the Vijayanagara empire, and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has set down some strict rules for tourists and locals on the protection of these monuments. The ASI and local authorities have banned even placing of tripod stands between the stone pillars so as not to harm them. But now, pictures of parked vehicles are doing the rounds on social media. A businessman said, “Even people who come to the police station near the Nandi statue in Hampi park their vehicles here, as the mantapas provide shade. There is a mud road behind the lane of pillars, which is used by two-wheelers. This must be stopped. We have brought this issue to the notice of the local administration after photographs went viral,” he said.An ASI official defended that some workers are unaware about the restrictions.

“There are many workers from outside who come here on work. The ASI has taken up restoration of the mantapas and work has begun from the Virupaksha temple end. There is a rule in place that no vehicles can be parked between the pillars, and also, no shops can be set up around the pillars. I shall ground officials to look into it,” he said.

The locals also alleged that after eviction of the Virupaksha market a few years ago, those who lost their shops have not yet got a proper space for their stalls. “The parking space is not maintained well and a little space nearby has been given to the shopkeepers. The government must earmark a separate space for them so that both tourists and shopkeepers can benefit,” he said.