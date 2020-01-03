Young defence scientists get lab, dollops of encouragement

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) Young Scientists’ Laboratories (DYSL) to the nation to boost young defence scientists’ work on key advanced technologies for the development of futuristic defence systems.

Research in the area of rapidly evolving Artificial Intelligence will be carried out at the DYSL, Bengaluru.

Inspiration for this step is said to have come from Modi on the occasion of the DRDO awards function on August 24, 2014, when he asked DRDO to empower the youth with decision-making powers and challenging research opportunities.

DRDO had identified five technology areas for these laboratories — Artificial Intelligence, quantum technologies, cognitive technologies, asymmetric technologies and smart materials.DYSL laboratories are also located in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad. Research and development in the area of quantum technologies will be based out of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai; the future is dependent on cognitive technologies and IIT Chennai will house the lab in this area of research; the nascent and futuristic area of asymmetric technologies, which will change the way wars are fought, will be based out of Jadhavpur University, Kolkata; while research in the hot and critical area of smart materials and their applications will be based out of Hyderabad.

Selected young scientists of DRDO aged under 35 have been given this opportunity to work in the identified research areas at the DYSLs.The directors of these laboratories were selected independently by a committee chaired by principal scientific adviser to the Union government. To realise the goals of these laboratories, the directors are empowered with financial and administrative authorities at par with any director of a DRDO laboratory.

Modi, after dedicating the laboratories to the nation, reminded the young scientists that they had an opportunity not only to serve the nation, but also the world, in terms of security and the growing threat of terrorism.

“Today, there are many nations which do not have border-related insecurities as they are all surrounded by friendly nations. But such nations too had never thought they would have to use weapons, as the borders were open and an affectionate relation existed. However, such nations too are in the grip of terrorism and had to pick up arms. DRDO can help such nations in their internal security,” Modi said. “Your efforts will be a service to humanity and strengthen India’s position on the world stage,” he said.

He also urged them to widen their horizons, and assured them that the Union Government was with them. “Your capability is vast, you can do many things. Widen your horizons, change the parameters of your performance...there are opportunities. I am with you!” he said, adding that the government was ready to incur losses due to trial and error at these DYSLs, as something creative would come out from it.