Bloggers to be roped to promote tourist hotspots in Karnataka

Now, bloggers from across the globe will write about the tourist destinations in Karnataka.

President of Chitrakala Parishath B L Shankar presents a calendar to Tourism Minister C T Ravi in Bengaluru on Friday. MLC Basavaraju Horatti was also present | Nagaraja Gadekal

BENGALURU: Now, bloggers from across the globe will write about the tourist destinations in Karnataka. Tourism Minister CT Ravi on Friday said the ministry will be inviting bloggers to write about destinations and promote them. He said a calender of events is also being prepared for this. Speaking to the media at Chitrakala Parishath on Chitra Santhe, he said, “To begin with, bloggers will be called to write about the Santhe. This was also tried last August, when domestic and international bloggers were invited to travel around the state and write about it. It was successful then, and now to promote other places, some more bloggers will be invited.” 

“Also, more events and shows like Kambala, Kesaru Gadde Ota, food festivals etc. will be organised. We will invite people, give them the atmosphere, and the information required to write. National and international bloggers will be given equal opportunities and this will be included in the upcoming tourism policy,” Ravi said. 

Interaction with all ministers
For the first time, a detailed closed-door meeting with eight former tourism ministers, was held in the city. The list included G Janardhan Reddy, R V Deshpande, Roshan Baig, and Priyank Kharge. “We discussed how the policy needs to be strengthened and ways to bring new investments through Corporate social responsibility, Public Private Partnership, and funds. The draft of the policy will be given to all the ministers for the final decision,” Ravi said. 

The eight former ministers stressed on framing the rules for ‘Adopt a Destination’ scheme, which was started by the department and how industries, corporates and companies can be roped in. It was also suggested to verify and certify all hotels availing subsidy or using the name of the department for promotion.  

