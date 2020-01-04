Cabinet panel to look into rural housing grants

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With the demand for an increase in grants for rural housing growing louder from elected representatives and beneficiaries, the state government has constituted a cabinet sub-committee to look into the issue. The cabinet appointed Housing Minister V Somanna as chairman of the sub-committee which will make recommendations to the government.

Chairing the Karnataka Development Programme review meeting, Somanna also hinted that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is in favour of an increase in grants, as there are complaints of discrimination in allocation for housing projects implemented in rural and urban pockets.

He also referred to MLC Dharmasena, charging that the government should stop discriminating against beneficiaries in rural and urban pockets when the cost of raw materials is the same. Somanna said the government is not ready to accept the list prepared by village panchayats as there are charges of irregularities and nepotism in the selection of beneficiaries. He said that legislators must also attend the Grama Sabha to scrutinise the list.

Rs 36 crore deposited into accounts

Referring to rampant corruption in the release of housing grant of Rs 3 lakh to each farmer, Somanna said that officers had released the amount in three tranches, and taken Rs 60,000 in bribes. “We want the funds to reach the accounts of the beneficiaries, and have deposited Rs 36 crore into beneficiaries’ accounts,” he added.

Somanna said that he had decided to stay in tribal hadis to interact with the people and know more about the housing problem in forest fringes. He said the government is not against displacing families frequently affected by floods as is done in many places, including Bagalkot, KRS and other places.