Home States Karnataka

Cabinet panel to look into rural housing grants

He also referred to MLC Dharmasena, charging that the government should stop discriminating against beneficiaries in rural and urban pockets when the cost of raw materials is the same.

Published: 04th January 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With the demand for an increase in grants for rural housing growing louder from elected representatives and beneficiaries, the state government has constituted a cabinet sub-committee to look into the issue. The cabinet appointed Housing Minister V Somanna as chairman of the sub-committee which will make recommendations to the government.

Chairing the Karnataka Development Programme review meeting, Somanna also hinted that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is in favour of an increase in grants, as there are complaints of discrimination in allocation for housing projects implemented in rural and urban pockets.

He also referred to MLC Dharmasena, charging that the government should stop discriminating against beneficiaries in rural and urban pockets when the cost of raw materials is the same. Somanna said the government is not ready to accept the list prepared by village panchayats as there are charges of irregularities and nepotism in the selection of beneficiaries. He said that legislators must also attend the Grama Sabha to scrutinise the list.

Rs 36 crore deposited into accounts 
Referring to rampant corruption in the release of housing grant of Rs 3 lakh to each farmer, Somanna said that officers had released the amount in three tranches, and taken Rs 60,000 in bribes. “We want the funds to reach the accounts of the beneficiaries, and have deposited Rs 36 crore into beneficiaries’ accounts,” he added.

Somanna said that he had decided to stay in tribal hadis to interact with the people and know more about the housing problem in forest fringes. He said the government is not against displacing families frequently affected by floods as is done in many places, including Bagalkot, KRS and other places. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp