Southern states to jointly develop historical circuits, boost tourism

Speaking to TNIE, Tourism Minister CT Ravi said that in the proposed inter-state Tourism Policy, all southern states will be interlinked to develop tourist circuits.

Published: 04th January 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If everything goes well, all southern states in India will jointly develop Vijayanagara, Hoysala and Chola tourism circuits, where sites related to these dynasties are spread. Cholas ruled present-day Tamil Nadu and parts of South Karnataka. Even today, many of the temples they built exist, from those in Thanjavur and in northern Tamil Nadu, to a few temples in and around the present Mysuru region, such as in Talakad. While Hoysalas ruled parts of Karnataka, Andhra and Telangana, remnants of the Vijayanagar Empire can be seen in Karnataka, as well as in Andhra and Telangana.

“Since temples built by these dynasties are spread across many southern states, developing tourist circuits where temples built by each dynasty will be identified and will be developed by respective states. The basic amenities including road connectivity, toilets, drinking water, and lodging will be developed,’’ the minister said.

This apart, Karnataka State tourism is looking up to the Union government’s Ramayana Tourist Circuit project, which includes Anjanadri hill in Hampi and Gokarna in Uttara Kannada district. With the Union government sanctioning funds for the Swadesh Darshan Scheme under which the Ramayana Tourist Circuit will be taken up, Karnataka Tourism is expected to get a major push.

As many as 15 destinations have been identified under the Ramayana Tourist Circuit across the country. Recently, the Union Cabinet approved grants to provide infrastructure and other facilities to these places, including Karnataka. Meanwhile, with the Ayodhya verdict, the Union government is keen to develop the Ramayana circuit at the earliest.

Ravi said this is completely a Union government initiative. “We will provide basic amenities like road connectivity, toilets, drinking water facilities and lodging, among others. We might even look for a private partnership. The Union government is yet to discuss it with the State tourism ministers. We will wait and proceed,’’ he said.

