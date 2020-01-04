Home States Karnataka

Sriramulu hints he may not be minister for long after ASHA workers' protest

Sriramulu could keep up the pressure by sulking and making such statements, till he is elevated.

Published: 04th January 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister and Ballari strongman B Sriramulu on Friday made a veiled statement in New Delhi, after the massive protest by ASHA workers in Bengaluru, that he doesn’t know how long he will be minister and whether he could sort out the workers’ issues in the meantime.Sriramulu’s discontent about not being made deputy chief minister is not new.

He had campaigned extensively for the BJP in over 80 constituencies during the 2018 assembly elections, and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had assured him that he would be made DyCM if his party was elected. Yediyurappa, who is known to keep his word, has been under pressure to honour that commitment.  

Sriramulu had made a similar statement in Rajanahalli in Davanagere, and mentioned that it was the people’s wish that he be elevated to the post. In several close circles too, he had expressed helplessness about not being made DyCM. His other grouse is that he was not given charge of Ballari district, his home turf.Political circles are closely watching Sriramulu to see if he will act on his threat, and upset the BJP applecart.

As leader of a large Valmiki Nayaka ST community and head of Badava Shramika Raitha Party, he had managed to get four MLAs elected; not a mean task as Yediyurappa, who too quit the BJP around the same time and started the Karnataka Janata Party, got seven seats.Sriramulu’s big challenge is that Ramesh Jarkiholi, who belongs to the same community, could be elevated as DyCM. If that happens, Sriramulu -- the tallest leader of the community -- will find himself dwarfed from within. Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, a Vokkaliga, was also made DyCM, setting aside his seniority. 

Sriramulu could keep up the pressure by sulking and making such statements, till he is elevated. Or he might resign and join the bandwagon of the disgruntled, whose numbers are expected to increase after the cabinet expansion, say analysts. Some see his visit to Delhi as one to seek the central leadership’s nod for elevation as DyCM.   When contacted, Sriramulu was not available for comment. 

