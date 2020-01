By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In a shocking incident, two legs of an unidentified person, allegedly separated from the torso, were found at a field adjacent to the Belagavi fort located in the heart of the city on Saturday.

On getting information about the finding, the police rushed to the spot and recovered them. However, the body separated from the legs is yet to be found. Police suspect it to be a case of murder and launched an investigation into it with a case registered in Market police station.