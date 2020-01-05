In season of protests, Tricolour sales zoom

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s been over two weeks since people, cutting across political affiliations, religions and regions are out on the streets protesting against or supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act. But the one thing seen commonly at all the rallies and demonstrations in the hundreds and thousands is the Tricolour. Flagmakers and retailers are only too happy as their sales have surpassed those usually seen during Independence Day or Republic Day.

Yeshwanth of Rushabh Enterprises, who sells flags at wholesale rates, said there was huge demand for the national flag in December, which is otherwise only seen in August or January. “It is unusual. Many people came to us to buy flags. We don’t know if they are CAA protesters or supporters,’’ he said.

Shrinivas, who owns a shop in Jayanagar, told The New Sunday Express that he has sold at least 30% more flags now, compared to during national festivals. “Some purchased single pieces, some in bulk. The cost of a flag starts from Rs 250 for 2x3 feet one. We thought the demand was for a day or two, but since rallies are happening on almost all days in the last 10-15 days, there is a huge demand.''

‘Had never witnessed such unusual sale of flags’

“We had kept some flags which we ordered from manufacturers in August last year. Even that is completely sold. We are placing orders with flag makers once in three to four days,’’ he said. Flags come in different dimensions of 3x4.5 feet, 4x6 feet, etc. Syed Thousif, who is also into the flag-making business for the last 23 years, said he had never witnessed such unusual sale of flags. “During Independence Day, people who buy flags from us are mostly autorickshaw drivers. About two to three people would come in a day when August 15 is approaching.

“But this time, I am getting at least 10 customers a day. A few even came to pick up 10 or 20 pieces. I did not have the stock, but I got it from my brother who also has a shop nearby,’’ he said. People purchasing flags did not prefer Khadi or premier cloth flags. “These flags are not used permanently, like the ones which are hoisted in schools and colleges or offices twice a year. They are of low quality fabric and cost lesser than khadi flags,’’ Vijay M K, a dealer in flags at Banaswadi said.

“If the cost of a 2x3 feet flag made of ordinary cloth is Rs 250, the same size in khadi will cost Rs 400,’’

he added.

Shabreen (name changed), a college student who participated in the CAA protest rally sometime back, said the protest was unusual. “It’s more about being Indian, being patriotic. The flags were the perfect way

to make our voice heard. Even if we hold a hundred placards, there’s nothing like the flag,’’ she said.