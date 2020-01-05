Jagadish Shettar warns officials against taking bribes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Large and medium industries minister Jagadish Shettar has warned officials against demanding bribes from farmers for sanctioning compensation funds.

“Lands have been acquired from farmers for the development of the industrial area and it is the duty of the state government to provide compensation to farmers,” he said, after paying a surprise visit to the defence and aerospace industry layout in Haraluru, Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district. Shettar visited Haraluru, Muddenahalli and other regions in the taluk and interacted with the farmers.

The minister said that the government acquired 1,800 acres of land to develop a new industrial area and industries across various sectors will be set up here. Shettar told officials to listen to the grievances of farmers whose lands have been acquired and resolve them at the earliest.