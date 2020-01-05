Home States Karnataka

Shivamogga to host kingfisher marathon

On the lines of the popular Hornbill festival in Dandeli, the forest department officials are starting a kingfisher marathon in the forest area of Shivamogga, under the title – ‘Kalarava- 2020’. 

Published: 05th January 2020 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the lines of the popular Hornbill festival in Dandeli, the forest department officials are starting a kingfisher marathon in the forest area of Shivamogga, under the title – ‘Kalarava- 2020’. The festival will be held on January 18 and 19, where conservationists, ornithologists, locals and students are expected to participate.

Officials have been planning for the marathon since two months, but it was finalised only last week. It may be noted that the most-awaited Hakki Habba (bird festival) will be held at Nandi Hills on January 17 and 18 and the hornbill festival in February. The bird festivals are being held as this is the time when migratory birds are in abundance and weather is also right for bird sighting. The marathon will be held in Megarawalli, Kuppalli, Mandagadde, Shivammoga, Ripponpete, Shettihalli, Muppani and Shikaripura. 

I M Nagaraju, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Shivammoga, told TNIE that this was the event is being organised for the first time and the Common Kingfisher was chosen for its logo and the face of the marathon, as the species are found in abundance in the area. Participants will be divided into five teams and they will have to gather on January 18 at the Shivamogga forest head office, from where they will be taken in jeeps to various anti-poaching camps.

There they will stay with the staffers and walk the trails for two hours, taking readings of all the birds sighted. Then on January 19, the teams will be brought back to the forest head office, where they will interact with officials and locals on their observations. Nagaraju said the interesting part of the marathon is that the teams will be spending one hour after the walking in the trail route in a government school with children, sharing their experience and educate the students on birds and their conservation. 

Conservationists said that this was a good move as little attention is given to Shivamogga where wildlife is in abundance. This is a start to draw more attention to such places and shift the rush from popular places like Dandeli, Bandipur and Nagarhole tiger reserves. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp